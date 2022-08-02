Whitby's Beth Mead - the records she broke at the women's Euro 2022 tournament

As well as being awarded player of the tournament and winning the golden boot for most goals (6), 27-year-old Mead also sent some other records tumbling.
She is the first player to score in every group game in the finals for England, with five in total including a winner in the opening match against Austria and a treble in the 8-0 demolition of Norway.
She also broke a 61-year-old record set by Jimmy Greaves of 13 international goals in a season, which she passed prior to the Euro finals starting.
Earlier in the season, she also became the first England woman to score a hat-trick for her country at Wembley Stadium, in a 5-0 rout of Northern Ireland.
After Sunday's 2-1 win after extra time to beat Germany in the final, Mead, from Hinderwell, near Whitby, ran over to her family for an emotional reunion.
Her dad Richard said the past few days had been "absolutely unreal".
He said straight after the game, all the players' parents were taken by double decker bus to the team hotel for a huge party.
Beth also spent part of today (Aug 2) at the ITV studios where she appeared on the TV show Lorraine.
Read More
"Players have dreams but Beth's dream has come true, coming from such a small village as well."
"Hopefully it will inspire a generation now.
"A girl from the sticks has done good and it's put the whole area on the map.
"It goes to show that you can do it if you've got the talent and the dedication."
After a well-earned holiday, Mead will return to Women's Premier League action with Arsenal ladies on September 11.
An England will conclude their World Cup 2023 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Austria, with a Wembley friendly against current world champions USA in October.
And with a perfect qualifying record of eight wins out of eight and not a single goal conceded, a place at next year's finals in Australia and New Zealand - and the next stage of Mead's footballing dreams - is surely now just a formality.