Whitby's Captain Cook Memorial Museum set to open for 2025 season

The Captain Cook Memorial Museum in Whitby reopens on Saturday February 8, 10.30am, launching an exciting season packed with discovery and inspiration.

This year’s special exhibition Uncharted Dangers: Health at Sea and in Space, explores the challenges faced by Cook’s crews during their daring 18th Century voyages.

Cook’s ships were floating laboratories, leading the way in combating scurvy and keeping sailors healthy.

The exhibition links these innovations to modern space exploration, showcasing cutting-edge research by the University of Birmingham at Boulby Underground Laboratory on keeping astronauts safe during long-haul missions to space and further afield – Mars.

Astronomers eating in their sleep racks.

Museum volunteer Clair Stones said: “This exhibition connects Cook’s ingenuity with today’s pioneering science – it’s a must-see.”

The museum also proudly unveils a stunning statue of King Kaumuali’i, the last independent ruler of Kauai’i, Hawaii.

Kauai’i holds special significance as the place where Cook first stepped onto Hawaiian soil in 1778.

Sculptor Saim Caglayan’s work celebrates the Sister City bond between Whitby and Waimea, established in 1987.