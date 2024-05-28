Whitby's Captain Cook Museum holding recruitment sessions for volunteers
The Volunteer Recruitment sessions at the Captain Cook Museum on Grape Lane are informal drop-ins and take place on Tuesday June 4 from 10am to 1pm or Saturday June 23 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.
People can go any time during the session hours to meet staff and current volunteers, and learn more about the museum and available roles.
A spokesperson said: “Although we are specifically looking for Room Stewards who will welcome and engage with our visitors, there is also the opportunity to join the learning team as a guide or workshop facilitator for visiting groups/schools, among other interesting roles.
"Anyone interested in finding out what is on offer and what might suit them is encouraged to come along.”
If you are unable to make the above dates, but have an interest in discussing this further, contact Denise Murphy, Volunteers Coordinator by emailing
[email protected] or call 01947 601900.
