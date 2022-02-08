Whitby's Captain Cook Museum ready to reopen doors - here's when
Whitby's Captain Cook Museum is about to open its doors for the new season.
From Saturday February 12, you can visit the 17th Century house on Whitby' s Grape Lane and look around the annual special exhibition Sea Peoples: Navigating the Pacific, which describes the ways Polynesians and Europeans overcame the greatest of the world’s oceans.
The attraction is open at the following times
Saturday February 12 to Friday April 1, 10.30am to 3pm
Saturday April 2 to Monday October 31, 9.45am to 5pm
Read More
The museum will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays in November.
Last admission half an hour before closing.
Visit www.cookmuseumwhitby.co.uk for more.