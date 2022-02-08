Whitby's Captain Cook Museum ready to reopen doors - here's when

Whitby's Captain Cook Museum is about to open its doors for the new season.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:05 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:06 am
Whitby's Captain Cook Museum.

From Saturday February 12, you can visit the 17th Century house on Whitby' s Grape Lane and look around the annual special exhibition Sea Peoples: Navigating the Pacific, which describes the ways Polynesians and Europeans overcame the greatest of the world’s oceans.

The attraction is open at the following times

Saturday February 12 to Friday April 1, 10.30am to 3pm

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Saturday April 2 to Monday October 31, 9.45am to 5pm

Read More

Read More
Whitby gran appeals for information after being knocked down and injured in West...

The museum will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays in November.

Last admission half an hour before closing.

Visit www.cookmuseumwhitby.co.uk for more.

Whitby