Whitby's Captain Cook Museum to close for two days for maintenance work

Whitby’s Captain Cook Museum is to close temporarily on Monday July 8 and Tuesday July 9.

The museum on Grape Lane is being closed on those days to complete important maintenance work.

The museum said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

"We look forward to welcoming you from Wednesday July 10.”

The back of the Captain Cook Museum on Grape Lane, Whitby.

Otherwise, the museum is open until Sunday November 3, from 9.45am to 5pm.

The next event at the Cook Museum is a lecture by Denis Buck, The Interwoven Threads, on Thursday July 11.

There are many co-incidences involving people and events surrounding James Cook's life and career.