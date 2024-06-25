Whitby's Captain Cook Museum to close for two days for maintenance work
The museum on Grape Lane is being closed on those days to complete important maintenance work.
The museum said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
"We look forward to welcoming you from Wednesday July 10.”
Otherwise, the museum is open until Sunday November 3, from 9.45am to 5pm.
The next event at the Cook Museum is a lecture by Denis Buck, The Interwoven Threads, on Thursday July 11.
There are many co-incidences involving people and events surrounding James Cook's life and career.
The lecture examines how a series of often seemingly unconnected events linked together at just the right time for him, to ensure his place in history.