Room in the Captain Cook Memorial Museum.

Residents' Day is the perfect opportunity to explore the museum, on Grape Lane, with your family or a group of friends.

You can get to know the collection on your own or on the museum's guided highlights tour and explore some of its most remarkable objects.

Each tour will last around an hour and has a limited capacity.

Starting times are 10.30am, 10.45am, 11.45am, noon, 1.30pm and 1.45pm.

The residents' day is only available to residents with post codes YO21 and YO22.

The Coffee Shop, just opposite the museum, will offer you a 10% discount when presenting your museum’s entrance ticket.

Tickets cannot be reserved in advance. People will need to show their proof of postcode.