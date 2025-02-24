Whitby's Captain Cook Museum to host Voyaging Into The Ice talk
Voyaging Into The Ice, by museum volunteer Dennis Buck, takes a look at the sailors who have dared to journey to the Arctic waters on voyages of exploration, voyages of scientific experimentation and commercial discovery.
The event, which takes place on Thursday March 6 from 2pm to 3pm, is free, but availability is limited so anyone interested should book online.
Later in the month, the museum on Grape Lane hosts a free art demonstration with artist-in-residence Claudia Quayle, with a series of watercolour classes which people can book online.
This is on Saturday March 15, with the art demonstration from 10am to 12.30pm and the class 12.30pm to 4pm.
The class is £15, materials included.
Visit https://www.cookmuseumwhitby.co.uk/ to book and to discover what else is on in 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.