Whitby's centuries-old Penny Hedge ceremony due to take place - here's when

The Penny Hedge ceremony takes place in Whitby this year, on May 25.

The ceremony - which takes place on the eve of Ascension Day each May - dates back to 1159 when, according to legend, the Abbot of Whitby imposed a penance on three hunters and on their descendants for all time, for murdering a hermit on the outskirts of the town at Eskdale.

The hedge - the penance imposed by the Abbot - made out of woven willow stakes, must withstand three tides.

The reference to penny is because a knife of a penny price must be used.

The ceremony starts around 9am.