A premises licence application seeking permission to serve alcohol has been submitted by Edwin Jowsey on behalf of the Chapel on the Hill.

Located on Brunswick Street, Whitby, the Chapel on the Hill has also applied for a licence that would permit the sale of late-night refreshments and the staging of live dance and music performances, plays, and films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed activities include the daily sale of alcohol from 10am – 11.30pm both on and off the premises as well as the provision of late-night refreshments from 11pm – 11.30pm.

The Chapel on the Hill in Whitby has applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol seven days a week.

If the application is approved by North Yorkshire Council, it would allow the venue to screen films and put on plays from 10am to 11.30pm, seven days a week.

The playing of live and recorded music until 11.30pm would also be allowed, as would the provision of live dance performances.

The application is currently pending consideration with North Yorkshire Council and members of the public can send representations regarding the application to the authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representations regarding the application can be emailed or sent in writing to Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall.