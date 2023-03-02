Whitby's Colebrooke Productions pay tribute to 'The King' Elvis Presley in Showcase 2023

James Young as Elvis Presley.

Showcase 'Reign’ celebrates the music, films and people from around the world that have reigned supreme, whether it be in the music charts, box office or on the thrones of history.

The show featured a tribute to the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

Days before the show, the world was told of his daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely passing.

Anne Boleyn with Henry VIII.

Josh Waller-Stonehouse, six, wowed crowds as he embodied his songs Blue Suede Shoes and Jailhouse Rock and by the end of the week, was being referred to as ‘Little Elvis’.

During the Act 1 Finale dedicated to Elvis Presley, the senior ballroom students at Colebrooke Productions performed a foxtrot routine to Fever, choreographed by Kerrie Page alongside songs like Little Less Conversation in which James Young starred as a suave and sophisticated Elvis.

The Reign section also paid tribute to the English throne, including and emotional and dramatic portrayal of Anne Boleyn’s final days as Queen.

Starring Alyyah Parkin and Travis Leadley as Henry VIII and Queen Anne, followed by a moving dance piece, dramatising Anne’s execution.

Chanelle Colebrooke's chereographed dance piece.

Following on from 2022; the teachers of Colebrooke Secondary School returned for a comedy sequel called Teachers 2: Sports Day, which saw Rosie Young return as Headmistress Janet Quinn after making all of her staff redundant.

Neve Eddon starred as rival headmistress Camilla Britton as the race for the title of best school at sports day ensued.

Colebrooke Productions are now focusing on producing Into The Woods JR and revitalising their children's holiday camps.

Rosie Young as Headmistress Janet Quinn.