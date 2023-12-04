Whitby's Colebrooke Productions performing arts students earn 95% distinction rate in exams

Students at Colebrooke Productions have beaten their own records from last year, with a 95% distinction rate for its Acting and Musical Theatre exams.

A total of 110 exams took place over two days with 110 exams, these were independently assessed by the Ofqual registered examination board.

Principal Chris Colebrooke said: “The standard of the weekend was very high, and it was especially nice for me as the principal to see the younger students rising up and taking up the new challenges that the exams offer.”

While the youngest students entered their first introductory exams, 18-year-old Nevè Bellew was taking her Associate Teaching Qualification.

“The distinction rate compared with the amount of entries is something everyone involved can smile about,” added Chris.

Colebrooke Productions is now working towards its special 10th anniversary show for February 2024.

Tickets for the show titled Showcase: Decade are now on sale.

