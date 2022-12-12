Whitby's Colebrooke Productions to release a ‘year in the life’ documentary

Colebrooke Productions' Jubilee show.

Colebrookes: The Documentary features interviews and footage shot by the teachers and older students throughout the events of the last year at the school.

It follows the staff and students as they depart the old LP Dance Centre which stood proudly on The Mount, Khyber Pass, for 25 years, as they find a way to continue beyond the legacy of LP Dance.

Chris Colebrooke said: “We had this idea collectively and just thought it would be really fun to look back on.

Neve Bellew and Chris Colebrooke.

"The pupils have been helping to direct and film lots of bits of footage throughout the year, especially Neve Bellew, one of our elite students who has captured lots of rehearsal footage and genuine moments”.

The documentary will take you through the production of shows, the preparation for exams, the celebration of awards culminating in the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen.

“It’s an unusual thing for a school to do, but granted - we’ve never done the usual thing” said Chris.

Chris Colebrooke with some of the Colebrooke Productions competition winners.

“It’s definitely they documentary no-one asked for, but we know that the people it's intended for, and maybe those who are just genuinely interested will love the glimpse behind the curtain.”

All five chapters of Colebrookes: The Documentary will be streamed via the Colebrooke Productions YouTube Channel from Sunday December 18.