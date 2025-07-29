Whitby's Coliseum Tea Rooms expands services to the community
Customers at the Coliseum based on Victoria Square popped into the venue’s recent launch event to discuss future plans and ideas.
It follows the launch at the end of 2023 of the Thursday night Pizza Pals venture at the Coliseum, where you can get a pizza for a fiver before enjoying a movie in the Coliseum cinema.
Speaking at the time, Pizza Pals director Hannah Coulson said: “We need more places where locals on a low income can go and make use of community buildings, so they can keep running, in a safe, warm space.
Hannah, who has worked in social care and wants to help bring the community together, said: “We have grown, we are doing more things and have some ideas of things to do.
"We are looking into doing a Lego club which is probably the next step.
"The launch today is to gauge what people are interested in.”
Tuesdays – The Tea Room
The tea room serves sweet treats, lunches, small bites as well as tea, coffee and cold drinks.
Wednesday – Friends of the Coliseum Lunch Club
This is available every Wednesday from 11.30am to 1.30pm providing a two-course affordable hot meal for Whitby residents.
A number of supported work placements are available for people aged 16-plus, for people who have not been in work, education or training for some time and want to learn new skills.
