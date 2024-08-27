Whitby's Cook Museum to unveil bronze statue commemorating King of Hawaiian island
The significant event on Monday September 9 celebrates the legacy of a leader who played a crucial role in the history of Hawaiʻi.
The statue, generously presented by sculptor Saim Caglayan, captures the strength and dignity of King Kaumualiʻi.
The statue’s model was Dr Keao NeSmith, the sixth-generation grandson of King Kaumualiʻi, who will be present to unveil his forebear’s image.
Dr NeSmith’s involvement adds a deeply personal connection to this tribute, bridging past and present.
The unveiling ceremony will take place in the courtyard at the museum on Grape Lane, where guests will gather to honour the memory of King Kaumualiʻi, a symbol of Kauaʻi’s resilience and cultural identity.
The island is particularly significant as on January 20, 1778, Cook first stepped on the Hawaiian Islands at Waimea, Kauaʻi and on September 8, 1987, a ‘Sister City’ relationship was established with Whitby.
Richard Kornicki, Chairman of Trustees, said: “This statue was offered to us with the intention of renewing the relationship of friendship between Whitby and Waimea, with statues of King Kaumualiʻi and of Captain Cook now standing in both places.
"I would like to thank Saim Caglayan for his generosity in bringing our shared heritage together in this remarkable way.”
Captain Cook Memorial Museum is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage, and life achievements of James Cook particularly his three voyages of scientific exploration (1768 to 1779).