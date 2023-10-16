David Neil Crabtree's debut album is released on Thursday October 19

David, 30, has become a familiar figure in clubs and venues across the North East with his energetic blend of popular classics and soulful self-penned melodies.The album titled “I Just Want to Tell You” has a retro-vibe. "My influences are Sting, Peter Gabriel and Mark Knopfler,” said David. “One of the tracks features Guy Pratt who plays for Pink Floyd and Madonna and the album has a very 80s retro-feel.”

A recent tour of America with girlfriend, country singer Hayley McKay, has opened more doors for the talented performer and he plans to return early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I Just Want to Tell You’ will be on sale at David’s upcoming performances in Whitby at Musicport on October 21 and at a live music night at The Brunswick Centre in Whitby on November 11.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...