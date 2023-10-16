News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's David Neil Crabtree to release debut album

A Glaisdale man is set to release his first album on Thursday, October 19.
By Louise French
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST
David Neil Crabtree's debut album is released on Thursday October 19David Neil Crabtree's debut album is released on Thursday October 19
David Neil Crabtree's debut album is released on Thursday October 19

David, 30, has become a familiar figure in clubs and venues across the North East with his energetic blend of popular classics and soulful self-penned melodies.The album titled “I Just Want to Tell You” has a retro-vibe. "My influences are Sting, Peter Gabriel and Mark Knopfler,” said David. “One of the tracks features Guy Pratt who plays for Pink Floyd and Madonna and the album has a very 80s retro-feel.”

A recent tour of America with girlfriend, country singer Hayley McKay, has opened more doors for the talented performer and he plans to return early next year.

‘I Just Want to Tell You’ will be on sale at David’s upcoming performances in Whitby at Musicport on October 21 and at a live music night at The Brunswick Centre in Whitby on November 11.

To find out more or to listen to David’s new single ‘Running with the Wolves’ visit www.davidneilcrabtree.com.

