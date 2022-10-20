On Thursday November 3, the next stage of The Odyssey – an epic adventure across the Yorkshire Coast – returns to Whitby for a night in lights, with a lantern and illumination trail around the Dock End area of the town.

The Odyssey Embarks recognises the next point in the story, which sees Odysseus setting off on his return journey home.

Created by the team at Animated Objects, the Scarborough-based theatre company, and supported by the Yorkshire Coast BID, the free trail will include a host of different light installations, with Odysseus’ ship and themed selfie areas acting as some of the highlights of the trail, along with face painting.

A lantern and illuminations trail is heading to Whitby.

It will also include special video projections on the side of the replica of Captain James Cook’s HM Bark Endeavour, which will remain open until 8pm, for visitors to enjoy a drink aboard.

Lee Threadgold from Animated Objects said: “It’s fantastic to be returning to Whitby for the next stage of our Odyssey journey.

"The Odyssey Embarks marks the start of Odysseus’ journey home after the Trojan Wars, and Whitby felt like the perfect starting point for this along the Yorkshire coast.”

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Coast BID, added: “The Odyssey series of activities have been such a great project to support – taking us up and down the whole of the Yorkshire coastline. We can’t wait to see the projections on the Endeavour ship.”

