The event was very well attended and enjoyed by all those who took part.

The night also featured a raffle.

The donation was handed over by Les Overton of Endeavour Rotary, pictured, with his wife Christine (front) and Jill Hunter who organised the quiz.

Les and Christine were delighted to be able to support Saint Catherine’s in this way, as Christine has been receiving care from the hospice team.

Ellie Fry, fundraiser (pictured left), said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Endeavour Rotary for this kind donation, which will go straight towards patient care.”

