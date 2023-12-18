Whitby's England footballer Beth Mead to judge Boxing Day dip fancy dress competition
Organisers Whitby and District Lions Club announced the news on its Facebook page and said that as a thank you to Arsenal striker Beth, 28, for supporting the Boxing Day Dip, the club would be making “a substantial donation” to Ovarian Cancer Action.
Beth, who is from Hinderwell, is an ambassador of the group after losing her mother June to ovarian cancer at the start of the year.
Judging for dip is due to start at 10.30am at the Bandstand.
Prizes are available for the best dressed adult male and female, with trophies for under 16 boy and girl and a team trophy.
Over the years, the event has seen some marvellous outfits, from Batman and Robin to dinosaurs, upside down clowns and even a team of traffic cones.