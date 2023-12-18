News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's England footballer Beth Mead to judge Boxing Day dip fancy dress competition

Hinderwell’s England footballer Beth Mead will be judging the fancy dress costume competition at this year’s Boxing Day dip in Whitby.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:11 GMT
Organisers Whitby and District Lions Club announced the news on its Facebook page and said that as a thank you to Arsenal striker Beth, 28, for supporting the Boxing Day Dip, the club would be making “a substantial donation” to Ovarian Cancer Action.

Beth, who is from Hinderwell, is an ambassador of the group after losing her mother June to ovarian cancer at the start of the year.

Judging for dip is due to start at 10.30am at the Bandstand.

Beth Mead celebrates to fans following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty ImagesBeth Mead celebrates to fans following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images
Prizes are available for the best dressed adult male and female, with trophies for under 16 boy and girl and a team trophy.

Over the years, the event has seen some marvellous outfits, from Batman and Robin to dinosaurs, upside down clowns and even a team of traffic cones.

