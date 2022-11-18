Whitby's England Lionesses star Beth Mead wins Yorkshire Young Achievers Award

Mead was player of the tournament and also won the golden boot for most goals scored as the Lionesses defeated Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium this summer.

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Hinderwell, is the only English player to win the Golden Boot and player of the tournament at a senior Euros or World Cup.

She has also scored the most goals for England in a season this year, with her 14 goals surpassing Jimmy Greaves' record of 13.

Beth Mead with her Yorkshire Young Achievers Personality of the Year Award at London Colney. She was unable to go to the ceremony. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images,

The Yorkshire Young Achievers awards mark the efforts of young people in seven categories, from the arts to sport, and are organised by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation.

Mead was unable to attend the ceremony due to involvement with an England training camp – it was picked up on her behalf by ex-Leeds United star Andy Hughes.