Whitby's Eskdale Festival needs more stewards - here's how you can help

After a wonderful Eskdale Festival in 2023, preparations for next year are in their final stages.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
As usual, the annual event will include a full programme of speech and drama, junior and senior music, dance and art.

The classes will be held at Whitby Pavilion, starting on March 5 and continuing every day until March 13.

The Gala Concert, which showcases the talent of competitors from every age group, will be on March 16.

Young trombonists from Sleights School at the Eskdale Festival.Young trombonists from Sleights School at the Eskdale Festival.
Chair of the committee, Ros Barningham, is keen to recruit more stewards to help with the smooth running of the festival.

There are a variety of jobs, ranging from welcoming candidates and selling programmes, to announcing the names of the performers.

This year, organisers are also looking for people who could oversee the day’s proceedings, by directing the stewards and solving any problems which can arise.

Anyone wishing to help should email [email protected] for more information.

The syllabus is also available on the Eskdale Festival of the Arts website.

