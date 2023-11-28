Whitby's Eskdale Festival needs more stewards - here's how you can help
and live on Freeview channel 276
As usual, the annual event will include a full programme of speech and drama, junior and senior music, dance and art.
The classes will be held at Whitby Pavilion, starting on March 5 and continuing every day until March 13.
The Gala Concert, which showcases the talent of competitors from every age group, will be on March 16.
Chair of the committee, Ros Barningham, is keen to recruit more stewards to help with the smooth running of the festival.
There are a variety of jobs, ranging from welcoming candidates and selling programmes, to announcing the names of the performers.
This year, organisers are also looking for people who could oversee the day’s proceedings, by directing the stewards and solving any problems which can arise.
Anyone wishing to help should email [email protected] for more information.
The syllabus is also available on the Eskdale Festival of the Arts website.