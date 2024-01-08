Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts deadline for entries draws nearer
Entries for Speech and Drama, Dance, Art, and Music can be made through the online entry system on the festival website, or by paper copy.
Contact entry secretary Sue Rowland by emailing [email protected] or use the website eskdalefestival.com for more.
Eskdale Festival dates for 2024, Whitby Pavilion
Band Competition: Saturday March 9
Boyes Gala Concert: Saturday March 16
Speech and Drama: Tuesday March 5 and Wednesday March 6
Dance Day: Sunday March 10
Music (Primary Schools): Monday March 11 to Wednesday March 13
Music (Secondary Schools): Thursday March 7 and Friday March 8
National Choir Day: Saturday April 20
Established in 1903, The Eskdale Festival of the Arts is held in Whitby every March to help inspire and create opportunities for young people in music, drama, dance, art and speech.