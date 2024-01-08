Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts deadline for entries draws nearer

Organisers of Whitby’s Eskdale Festival of the Arts are calling for online entries to the annual event to be made before the closing date of Sunday January 14.

Entries for Speech and Drama, Dance, Art, and Music can be made through the online entry system on the festival website, or by paper copy.

Contact entry secretary Sue Rowland by emailing [email protected] or use the website eskdalefestival.com for more.

Eskdale Festival dates for 2024, Whitby Pavilion

Eskdale Festival takes place at Whitby Pavilion from March 5 to 12. Caedmon College pupils are pictured with organiser Ros Barningham. picture: Richard Ponter

Band Competition: Saturday March 9

Boyes Gala Concert: Saturday March 16

Speech and Drama: Tuesday March 5 and Wednesday March 6

Dance Day: Sunday March 10

Music (Primary Schools): Monday March 11 to Wednesday March 13

Music (Secondary Schools): Thursday March 7 and Friday March 8

National Choir Day: Saturday April 20