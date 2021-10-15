The organisers of Whitby’s local competition in music, dance and drama have prepared the syllabus, which will shortly be posted to previous competitors.

All ages and levels of experience are included in the music and drama classes, from five-year-olds to 65 plus.

Dance is a relatively new section, and for the first time this year includes classes in Street Dance as well as more traditional dance.

The last Eskdale Festival in Whitby took place in 2020.