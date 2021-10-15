Whitby's Eskdale Festival of the Arts set to return in 2022
The Eskdale Festival of the Arts in Whitby is all set to return in March and April 2022, after missing a year due to Covid.
The organisers of Whitby’s local competition in music, dance and drama have prepared the syllabus, which will shortly be posted to previous competitors.
All ages and levels of experience are included in the music and drama classes, from five-year-olds to 65 plus.
Dance is a relatively new section, and for the first time this year includes classes in Street Dance as well as more traditional dance.
Anyone who is interested in reading the syllabus can either go to the website eskdalefestival.com or email [email protected] to request a copy.