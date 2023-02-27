Whitby's Eskdale Festival: see what's happening and what's new this year

It will be led by Bob Butterfield, who will perform with friends in the café at Whitby Pavilion, starting at 12.30pm.

The competitive festival begins on Tuesday March 7 with two full days of speech and drama classes.

Senior school music classes begin with piano and vocal classes on Thursday March 9 and instrumental groups and solos on Friday March 10.

Performers at the Eskdale Festival in Whitby in 2022. picture by Bill Croke.

Saturday morning will see musicians of all ages performing in a wide variety of bands from the Whitby Music Centre, with Band Day to start at 10am.

Younger musicians from Whitby and Scarborough will take to the stage from Monday March 13, with a full day of piano competition, plus class bands from Sleights School and West Cliff School.

Classes continue in the evening with adult and family ensembles.

Tuesday morning opens with recorder classes, followed by instrumental solos, and on Wednesday the competition will end with junior choirs and vocalists taking the stage.

Performers at the 2022 Eskdale Festival in Whitby. picture by Bill Croke.

Alongside the music and drama classes will be an extended art section.

This was popular with visitors to the festival last year, who were able to admire the outstanding work submitted by schools.

This year there will also be a competitive class, with the winners chosen by local artists.

The Eskdale Festival is delighted to announce a new, expanded, dance section.