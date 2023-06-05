It is the first completed property of the 62 under way on the housing development.

People interested in viewing the high spec interiors of the three-bedroom family home can go along on Friday June 9, Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, between 11am and 4pm.

This will be a chance for people to tour the show home with a glass of fizz and a chat with both the developer, Wharfedale Homes, and Whitby estate agent, Richardson & Smith.

Computer image of the street scene at Eskdale View, Whitby.

The show home is kitted out with the latest technology including Bosch kitchen electronics, and a smart heating system.

Cost-saving features will also be included such as solar panels and enhanced insulation.