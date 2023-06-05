Whitby's Eskdale View housing site set to open show home for people to take tour round
It is the first completed property of the 62 under way on the housing development.
People interested in viewing the high spec interiors of the three-bedroom family home can go along on Friday June 9, Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, between 11am and 4pm.
This will be a chance for people to tour the show home with a glass of fizz and a chat with both the developer, Wharfedale Homes, and Whitby estate agent, Richardson & Smith.
The show home is kitted out with the latest technology including Bosch kitchen electronics, and a smart heating system.
Cost-saving features will also be included such as solar panels and enhanced insulation.
The first tranche of new homes, all of which will be three-bedroom family properties, will be brought to market, starting at under £300,000.