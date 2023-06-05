News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's Eskdale View housing site set to open show home for people to take tour round

Wharfedale Homes are throwing open the doors to a show home at its new Eskdale View homes development off Whitby’s Green Lane.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

It is the first completed property of the 62 under way on the housing development.

People interested in viewing the high spec interiors of the three-bedroom family home can go along on Friday June 9, Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, between 11am and 4pm.

This will be a chance for people to tour the show home with a glass of fizz and a chat with both the developer, Wharfedale Homes, and Whitby estate agent, Richardson & Smith.

Computer image of the street scene at Eskdale View, Whitby.Computer image of the street scene at Eskdale View, Whitby.
The show home is kitted out with the latest technology including Bosch kitchen electronics, and a smart heating system.

Cost-saving features will also be included such as solar panels and enhanced insulation.

The first tranche of new homes, all of which will be three-bedroom family properties, will be brought to market, starting at under £300,000.

