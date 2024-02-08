Whitby's Eskdale View welcomes more occupants to 62-home site off Green Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first phase of affordable housing includes four for affordable rent and six for Shared Ownership.

Occupants have now moved into the affordable rented homes, which are managed by Together Housing.

Residents have started to move into Shared Ownership homes and more will be available as the site progresses.

The development at Eskdale View, Whitby, in progress.

The Shared Ownership homes are available to buy through Together Homes, part of Together Housing.

These homes are seeing lots of interest from people using the Government-backed scheme to either secure their first step or remain on the property ladder.

Shared Ownership is a more affordable way to own a home and involves part buying and part renting a home, bringing home ownership within reach of those who would not be able to buy a home on the open market.

All homes at Eskdale View come with a high standard of energy efficiency and also include Electric Vehicle charging stations.

Matt Gibson, Land and Planning Director for Wharfedale Homes, said: “We are excited to see more occupants making Eskdale View their home.

“Affordability is a key issue in Whitby and across the wider area, so we are pleased to play our role in addressing that challenge.”

Claire McCourt, Group Sales Manager from Together Homes said: “Eskdale View represents a fantastic opportunity for Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent properties, and it is no surprise this first tranche of homes has been quickly snapped up”.