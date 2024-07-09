Whitby's Evie Hodgson chosen to cast for lead role in new touring West End musical
After worldwide success as a bestselling book and cult movie, an under-wraps new musical is now set to thrill audiences when it premieres at in 2025.
And even being selected to cast for the lead role in the West End production is already a huge achievement for the 12-year-old.
Evie currently attends Whitby theatre school Colebrooke Productions and both the Principal Chris Colebrooke and Evie's mum Tina have shared their delight in Evie being given this opportunity.
The youngster had stem cell transplant in January 2021 following diagnosis of the rare and devastating blood disease aplastic anaemia, but Tina recently shared the news on social media that said health-wise, Evie is currently thriving.
Speaking about the production, Tina said: “Not only is the whole process an amazing opportunity, but it's also a really huge achievement for Evie to even get into this part of the actual casting process.”
Chris added: “Evie has it all, she is a triple threat when it comes to the performing arts and having learnt she needs all three from such a young age (drama, singing and dance), she deserves all the success that will inevitably come her way, hard work most certainly pays off.”
Casting Directors were looking for “committed and enthusiastic” young people to be part of the company for the “exciting opportunity” to be in the show which will tour major theatres nationally.
Evie will be performing in the upcoming Colebrooke Productions’ 10th anniversary showcase from August 2 to 4, at Whitby Pavilion.