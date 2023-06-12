It was a special occasion for Father Patrick Keogh two celebrations, important to him personally, falling together – the feast day celebrating the Eucharist (Corpus Christi) and his own Golden Jubilee, gratitude for 50 years of service as a priest.

Father Pat, as he is affectionately known, is a well-known figure around Whitby, meeting and greeting all and sundry as he ambles along.

Parishioner Angela Simik said: “Always willing to chat, and interested in the people he encounters, whether officially parishioners or not, it is said that you are lucky if it only takes you an hour to get to the Swing Bridge from his church on Brunswick Street if you have Father Pat with you.

Father Pat Keogh pictured in 1973, the year he was ordained.

“His charisma, his pastoral care and an occasionally wicked sense of humour, but most of all his deep faith, have attracted many (back) to church and to encounter God in the ups and downs of their daily lives.

"His warm welcome is to all who come to Sunday services, whether local or holiday maker – and come they do!”

Fr Pat was ordained in Tipperary, Ireland in 1973 before returning to the Diocese of Middlesbrough where he has served for 50 years - in Grangetown, Brotton and Middlesbrough as a parish priest, hospital chaplain, and chaplain to the crews at Teesport, before coming to Whitby in 2012.

Fr Pat has always supported people in any way necessary whether it be encouraging his parishes to help, for example with asylum seekers, forming an Irish folk group known as the Chancy brothers to play charitable events with three other priests (himself as lead singer and on tambourine, or,

Father Pat Keogh, of St Hilda's RC Church in Whitby, marking 50 years of priesthood.

following his passion for football, befriend footballers.

His friendships with famous footballers include Juninho of Middlesbrough and Brazil, England World Cup winner Jack Charlton and Craig Johnston of Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

The Bishop of the Middlesbrough diocese, Rt Rev Terence Patrick, wrote in a congratulatory letter: “In our day and age, in a culture of living only for the moment, to have dedicated one’s life to the Lord and ministering to God’s People is a wonderful achievement.

“Fifty years of priesthood is no mean feat.

Father Pat Keogh with his Irish folk group The Chancy brothers - he sings and plays tambourine.