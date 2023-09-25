Whitby's Flowergate United Reform Church has weekend of events culminating in concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Triggered by the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust’s project to have a Yorkshire Churches Day, where everyone will be welcomed to visit their local church, Flowergate URC was approached by Steve Maltby, conductor of the Tuesday Singers, to have a concert in the church in aid of Whitby and District InterActive.

The charity, based in Skinner Street, organises activities for children at weekends and in the holidays, with particular focus on children with disabilities or who are mentally disturbed.

When the Flowergate members heard of the concert in aid of the charity, they wanted to help and suggested a coffee morning on Saturday October 7, with all funds raised to go to InterActive.

Whitby's Flowergate United Reform Church.

A church spokesperson said: “It is hoped the concert and coffee morning we can make the whole weekend memorable and welcoming to everyone.”

After Morning Worship on Sunday October 8, the church will remain open throughout the afternoon with music and displays showing the church decorated for occasions such as Remembrance Sunday, Christmas, etc.

Everyone is welcome to go in and relax and contemplate.

Here is the schedule of events

Saturday October 7: coffee morning in aid of Whitby and District Interactive, 10 am to 1pm

Sunday October 8: after Morning Service, which is 10.30am to 11.30am, the church will remain open until 4.30pm in the afternoon with music and displays to show visitors “who we are and how we have been an important part of the life and times of Whitby”.