The Fortune family has been making and supplying quality kippers in Whitby since 1872.

It is the fifth generation of the Fortune’s family who are currently running the business - and a sixth generation is lined up to follow in their ancestors’ footsteps.

The quality of Fortune’s Kippers is renowned throughout the world, not just in the UK.

John Field, Chair of the Civic Society and members of the Fortune family outside Fortune's kipper house on Henrietta Street, Whitby.

The family firm received a Les Routiers award in 2002 and were nominated for Local Food Hero for the last three years.

Members of the Royal Family have also been known to enjoy their kippers and HRH Princess Anne has written to the current owners telling them how much she enjoys them.

There are now people from Australia, New Zealand and Canada who travel to Whitby to visit the smokehouse and to sample the kippers.

Generations of Fortune family: William Fortune (born 1829) Founded the business in 1873; Martyn Fortune (son) (born 1870); William Fortune (son) (born 1898); William Fortune (son) (born 1929); Barry & Derek Brown (nephews) are the current owners.