Whitby's Friendship Rowing Club hosts David Bowie Club night - with tickets still up for grabs

Tickets are still up for grabs for a David Bowie Club night, which is coming to Whitby this summer.

Top local DJ Fazz playing all the music of Bowie from Space Oddity up to Blackstar, featuring all the hits and selected album songs from Bowie’s huge back catalogue.

The night at Whitby’s Friendship Rowing Club will celebrate the music of one of the most prolific artists of the 20th Century and is set to take place on Saturday August 2, from 7.30pm to midnight.

Organiser Anthony Holmes wanted to do something memorable to celebrate his 60th year.

He said: “I am a fan of electronic music / new wave / Bowie so I wanted to put on an evening that would appeal to myself and the general public.

“I managed to see David Bowie live in concert four times during his career, so I thought it would be a good idea to have a David Bowie Club Night."

Tickets available at £7 via Ticket Source.