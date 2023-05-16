News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Whitby's Friendship Rowing Club raises a glass to 30 years of Pegasus success

Whitby’s Friendship Amateur Rowing Club is celebrating the 30th birthday of one of its most successful boats, the Pegasus.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th May 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:17 BST

Built in 1993 by Roger Wood and christened by Annette, it has been a much-loved boat for decades and become a firm club favourite.

To celebrate 30 years, Friendship captain Amy Clarkson and vice captain Laura Kendrew hosted a club fun day and party welcoming members old and new, Roger and Annette Wood, their family and the first-ever crew that rowed in the boat on the day it was christened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We played beach games, ate lots of cake and raised a glass to our beloved Pegasus.

Roger Wood and the first crew to ever row the Pegasus join Friendship Rowing Club for the occasion.Roger Wood and the first crew to ever row the Pegasus join Friendship Rowing Club for the occasion.
Roger Wood and the first crew to ever row the Pegasus join Friendship Rowing Club for the occasion.
Most Popular

Over the years, Pegasus has won many races and been awarded many points, rowers have fond memories of the Pegasus and a glass was raised to its long-term success.

Amy said: “Here's to many more years of the legend that is the Pegasus, built for success.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lynne Fletcher and Gracie McLoughlin in the partying mood.Lynne Fletcher and Gracie McLoughlin in the partying mood.
Lynne Fletcher and Gracie McLoughlin in the partying mood.
Annette Wood pictured in 1993 christening Pegasus. Photo from the Friendship's personal Archive System (Rich Green).Annette Wood pictured in 1993 christening Pegasus. Photo from the Friendship's personal Archive System (Rich Green).
Annette Wood pictured in 1993 christening Pegasus. Photo from the Friendship's personal Archive System (Rich Green).
Related topics:Whitby