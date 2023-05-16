Whitby's Friendship Rowing Club raises a glass to 30 years of Pegasus success

Built in 1993 by Roger Wood and christened by Annette, it has been a much-loved boat for decades and become a firm club favourite.

To celebrate 30 years, Friendship captain Amy Clarkson and vice captain Laura Kendrew hosted a club fun day and party welcoming members old and new, Roger and Annette Wood, their family and the first-ever crew that rowed in the boat on the day it was christened.

We played beach games, ate lots of cake and raised a glass to our beloved Pegasus.

Roger Wood and the first crew to ever row the Pegasus join Friendship Rowing Club for the occasion.

Over the years, Pegasus has won many races and been awarded many points, rowers have fond memories of the Pegasus and a glass was raised to its long-term success.

Amy said: “Here's to many more years of the legend that is the Pegasus, built for success.”

Lynne Fletcher and Gracie McLoughlin in the partying mood.