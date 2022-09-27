Whitby's Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton fronts new Capital of Cake travel film series

David, who won Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off series in 2019, returned to his Whitby roots and ‘slow travelled’ the length and breadth of the North York Moors by boat, bus, train, foot and bicycle to explore why the National Park merits its Capital of Cake status.

The first of the four films, where David explores Helmsley and the Cleveland Way, goes live today (September 27) on the North York Moors National Park’s website and YouTube channel. The other films, featuring Malton, Pickering and Lockton; the Esk Valley; and the coast are being released over the following three weeks.

In each of the films David interviews some of the owners of the tearooms and bakeries which he says, define what makes a really great place to have a slice of cake.

Whitby's David Atherton, a winner of Great British Bake Off, at Bob and Bev's Brew in Glaisdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apart from the obvious requisite of having lovely cakes for sale, the truly great places are those that have real soul and are grounded in personality rather than simply being one of those identikit hipster eateries that are two-a-penny across Britain,” he said.

“Take for instance Lockton Tea Rooms, where the walls double as the art gallery for the village’s residing artists and the owners have planted a raised bed of edibles that are free for people to help themselves.

“Or there’s Bob and Bev’s Brew Organic Tea Garden at Glaisdale which was an absolute delight as the couple share their passion for gardening with visitors who can sit and enjoy the landscaped surroundings and even purchase a plant or two.”

“There were some really lovely surprises but it was also great to know that some things just haven’t changed since I was growing up here, particularly the Whitby legend that is Botham’s. I was especially proud of my efforts to ice the Whitby lemon bun and be reminded of the correct way that the locals eat one!”

Advertisement Hide Ad