Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The series 10 winner of GBBO is teaming up with the organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, Route YC, and help make the coast a showstopper for short breaks and days trips this year.

David is rising to the challenge of serving a big slice of authentic Yorkshire coast hospitality to the nation’s foodies and their four-legged friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, from Spurn Point to Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.

Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton at Botham's of Whitby.

Botham’s is a must-see family institution on the food and drink trail.

Botham’s bakery and tearoom on Skinner Street in Whitby offers a true taste of Yorkshire, including Whitby lemon buns.

Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge in Flixton is led by multi-award winning chef Michael Burgoyne, who has worked in some of the top restaurants and hotels in the UK.

David Atherton at the Bike and Boot in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A personal favourite for David is Marie Antoinette's on Church Street in Whitby, which he believes serve the best scones on the Yorkshire coast.

The Farrier at Cayton is a modern luxury restaurant with rooms where dogs are also welcomed as part of the family throughout the day.

Originally from Ruswarp, David is passionate about local and seasonal food and drink from his home turf.

His three-year-old rescue dog Kai is joining him to try out the region’s best dog-friendly venues and experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “I love my hometown of Whitby and take every opportunity to visit my family.

“Route YC is a true celebration of the best the Yorkshire coastline has to offer and has given me the chance to explore a new range of places to eat and drink that I hadn’t tried before.

"I was surprised how many serve amazing local food and drink and are dog-friendly.”

David and the team at Route YC are encouraging visitors to create their own culinary and dog-friendly adventure around the coast and countryside this year, as well as spending more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perfect for pooches, the Bike & Boot in Scarborough is a seafront hotel with 65 quirky rooms, a hybrid bar-restaurant-cafe and on-site facilities for dogs, walkers, bikers and surfers.

Dogs and their owners are made to feel welcome with dog treats and the free use of the groom room to wash sandy paws.

The Little Angel in Whitby brews its own ales with quirky names and the waste from the brew process is turned into dog treats.

Purple Pup in Eastborough also sells natural dog treats and gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Carruthers, CEO of Route YC, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with GBBO winner David Atherton as part of our new campaign for 2024.

"He’s the star ingredient to help us make the Yorkshire Coast a real showstopper for the nation’s foodies and their four-legged friends this year."