Whitby's Hetty & Betty decks the halls for its ‘Merry Quizmas’ family afternoon tea

Do you know your Jingle Bells from your White Christmas?

Or can you name who’s best friends with Dancer, Prancer and Blitzen?

Whitby restaurant and wedding venue Hetty & Betty is inviting families to join in the fun at its ‘Merry Quizmas’ afternoon tea.

The December 27 event will include a Christmas quiz plus festive afternoon tea in the surroundings of the historic Peacock Suite.

Lois Kirtlan, owner of Hetty & Betty, said: “This is going to be a really fun event for the whole family.

“Expect questions to test all your Christmas trivia, from films and TV to music and traditions along with plenty of fun prizes to be won.

"We’ll also have a pianist to provide live festive entertainment.”

Merry Quizmas is one of a bumper crop of family events coming up in the first-floor Peacock Suite.

This includes Hetty & Betty embracing a very different kind of Christmas story from December 13 to 15, with a spooky Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Festive Afternoon tea.

More family events are also planned for 2025, including an evening magic show with Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea and entertainment from magician Andy Russell.

The VIP experience on June 7 includes close-up magic during dinner, with dazzling tricks right at the table.

Adults can also opt for a glass of fizz.

The magic show will then continue in the Peacock Suite.

Fans of all ages will be able to meet Andy and take photos with him.

Tickets are available just for the magic show.

Meanwhile, there are also a wide range of events planned for adults in 2025, starting with a Photography Workshop and walk around Whitby on January 4.

This will be hosted by Hetty & Betty co-owner David Kirtlan, whose Facebook photography page, View Yorkshire, has 65,000 followers.

Suitable for photographers of all levels, guests will enjoy a Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea while being briefed on the workshop before heading out into Whitby to try out their new skills.

The group will learn the best viewpoints in Whitby for taking photos before returning to the restaurant for a hot drink.

On February 15, treat your loved one to a romantic Valentine’s by Candlelight evening.

A live pianist will perform love songs as couples enjoy their Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea with fizz next to the cosy glow from the fireplace.

Other events include Witches of Whitby on March 15 - a Fish and Chips Afternoon tea followed by an evening of magic and mind reading with international performer Cara Hamilton.

And on March 22, there’s a chance to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea accompanied by some swing, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll with a show from vocal trio Christopher and the Robins.

Visit https://hettyandbetty.co.uk for tickets and gift vouchers.