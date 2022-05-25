Whitby’s ice rink will be back again this Christmas.

After staging its first-ever full-size ice rink over the festive season in 2021 to help the town bounce back from Covid, Welcome To Whitby (WTW) has arranged to stage the event again this year at Endeavour Wharf, between November 25 and January 2.

Responding to feedback from the first ice rink, the team has booked a larger rink – 60% bigger – with a capacity for 80 skaters.

Andy Brown, spokesman for the WTW, a community-based company, said: “After last year’s ice rink was such a success, we had to bring it back again this year, bigger and better.

The ice rink is returning to Whitby for Christmas 2022.

“It will be something fun and engaging for the local community and will help businesses in the town too.

“We hope everyone will enjoy the ice rink.

“Being bigger, we hope it will generate quite a lot more revenue so we can think about having more of a festival in 2023.

“Our objective is to provide some fun for the town and give businesses in town a chance to extend their season.

“It did brilliantly last year and we want it to go brilliantly-plus this year.”

The team will also invest some money in making the rink look a bit more festive this year.

A pre-registration form has been posted online which provides a 5% discount off ticket purchases – you can visit www.whitbyicerink.com to save the date and pre-register.

WTW was established to help the town and its businesses bounce back after the effects of the pandemic.