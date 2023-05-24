The open day takes place at Jubilee House on White Point Road, on Friday May 26 and will enable visitors to see changes made by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group since it bought the former Oakland Nursing Home last year.

People will be able to take a tour of the home, from 10am to 4pm, to see the difference after the family-owned care group began a £250,000 investment programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registered Manager Tara Batra said: “Everything is in place and we are looking forward to welcoming people to see the improvements we have made at Jubilee House since the Saint Cecilia’s takeover.”

Whitby's Jubilee House nursing home.

“Anyone visiting will be welcome to have a look round the home’s communal rooms and bedrooms and talk to me and the team about the changes we have made and the care on offer at Jubilee House.

"Everyone is welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jubilee House was previously Oakland nursing home and was given the new name after the takeover.

The name was chosen as the takeover happened around the time of the late Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee last year.

The home is registered for 27 residents and has 25 staff.