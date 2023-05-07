Whitby's Jubilee House nursing home to show results of £250,000 upgrade in open day

An open day will be held at Jubilee House on White Point Road, on Friday May 26, from 10am to 4pm.

It will enable visitors to see changes made by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group since it bought the former Oakland Nursing Home last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People will be able to take a tour of the home to see the difference after the family-owned care group began a £250,000 investment programme, as well as chat about the care on offer at Jubilee House.

Jubilee House, Whitby.

Registered Manager Tara Batra said: “We are very proud of the improvements we have made at Jubilee House since the Saint Cecilia’s takeover, not just in