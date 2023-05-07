Whitby's Jubilee House nursing home to show results of £250,000 upgrade in open day
The new owners of a Whitby nursing home are to throw open its doors to show the results of a quarter of a million-pound investment in the home.
An open day will be held at Jubilee House on White Point Road, on Friday May 26, from 10am to 4pm.
It will enable visitors to see changes made by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group since it bought the former Oakland Nursing Home last year.
People will be able to take a tour of the home to see the difference after the family-owned care group began a £250,000 investment programme, as well as chat about the care on offer at Jubilee House.
Registered Manager Tara Batra said: “We are very proud of the improvements we have made at Jubilee House since the Saint Cecilia’s takeover, not just in
the fabric of the building and the décor of the rooms but in the recruitment, training and development of our new staff team.”