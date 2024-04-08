Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kath Breckon, now North Yorkshire Council’s training and development officer, fought off fierce competition to win the title of Chef of the Year 2024 at the Public Sector Catering Awards, which were held at the London Hilton Metropole on April 4.

The event, which recognises outstanding achievement among individuals, teams, companies and organisations operating within a public sector environment, was attended by more than 600 people from the catering industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Breckon is no stranger to winning awards for her cooking skills.

Whitby's Katherine Breckon at the ceremony in London pictured with the host for the evening, Colin Murray (right) and managing director of Unox UK Ltd, Scott Duncan, who sponsored the award.

Earlier this year, she won the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Excellence in School Food Award for best individual.

Mrs Breckon joined the council’s catering service 15 years ago having previously worked as a school cook at West Cliff Primary in Whitby.

Speaking of her latest win, the Whitby resident said: “I still cannot believe I won!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was up against four other nominees from the public sector, which included defence, private schools and the care sector.

"To be even shortlisted amongst such incredible chefs is a huge achievement.

“I can honestly say from the standing ovation I received in the room, to the congratulations from colleagues across the public sector, it still hasn’t sunk in that I won the prestigious title.

“This proves what a great service we provide as we all work together as a team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s corporate director of resources, Gary Fielding, said: “This is another great achievement for our service, a well-deserved award for Kath, competing not only against education catering but from all areas of the public sector.

“Kath is a truly dedicated member of our team, I’m so proud of her and for all that she brings to North Yorkshire Council.”

Public Sector Catering editor, David Foad, added: “It was a terrific awards night, a genuine celebration of the best in an industry that does such a fantastic job behind the scenes.