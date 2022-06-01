Whitby's Knitted Street Party on display at Pannett Art Gallery - here's when you can see it

This joyous display, created by local knitters, is currently on show and attracting tremendous interest from visitors of all ages.

From children who are mesmerised by the scrumptious looking cakes and biscuits, to grandparents being inspired to teach their grandchildren to knit, the display is a delightful celebration of the creative skills of the community.

Town Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, said “This lovely project, jointly co-ordinated by Whitby Disability Action Group together with the Pannett Art Gallery, has had a great response.

Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, with the Knitted Street Party, showing at Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery.

"Over the last few weeks we have had wonderful contributions of spectacular knitting arriving every day.

"We have assembled these into the display now on show in the gallery”.

Don’t miss the chance to see the attraction, in the Staithes Room of the Pannett Art Gallery, open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4.30pm.