To date, there have been three Krampus charity balls in Whitby, starting in 2019, which have now raised a total of £6,554 for the hospice.

Event organiser Laurence Mitchell said: “A big thank you goes to Justin Bray and his staff at The Met Lounge and Ballroom for hosting this successful and popular event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful for the support of so many wonderful performers and bands including Inkubus Sukkubus and local favourites Westenra, in addition to a wide range of acts.

Susan Stephenson and Ellie Fry of Saint Catherine’s receive the cheque from the team at Whitby Krampus Run. picture: Paul M Baxter

“All involved have contributed to the event for expenses only as all the money raised from ticket sales goes directly to the charity.

"Many thanks to them all.”

He added: “This year it was especially poignant as the Krampus mask I wore was carved by a dear friend, Miles Actually of Krampus Los Angeles, who sadly died of cancer in 2022 and bequeathed his creation to me.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are truly grateful for the continued support of everyone involved in the Whitby Krampus Run.

"It is a unique and very special event – the costumes are out of this world and all those involved are such a great bunch of people.

“This donation will go straight towards patient care to ensure that our services can be provided free of charge to those who need them, day and night, 365 days a year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad