Whitby Krampus Run members with Rachael Bellerby, Finance Director at Saint Catherine’s.

Organisers thank Justin Bray and his staff at The Met Lounge and Ballroom for hosting the successful and popular event.

This was the fourth charity ball at the venue, starting in 2019, and has now raised a total of £9,378 for the hospice in that time.

Laurence Mitchell, organiser of the Krampus Run, said: “We are grateful for the support of so many wonderful performers and bands including Galdorcræft for their outstanding debut performance, tAngerinecAt and Elvus Krampley.

"All involved have contributed to the event for expenses only as all the money raised from ticket sales goes directly to the charity.

“Many thanks to them all.”