Whitby's Krampus Run parade is back - here's when you can enjoy the spectacular event
The Krampus Run returns on December 2 with the town's own interpretation of the centuries-old European tradition of the mythical horned creature that accompanies St Nicholas.
You can join in the fun on the Saturday (Dec 2) at the Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street, where Krampus appears around noon.
The Krampus Parade – which always makes for a stunning spectacle – starts at 3.30pm from the Bandstand and ends at the Whalebones at 5pm.
Afterwards, there are fire dancers and drummers at Dock End.
The finale of the day is the Charity Krampus Ball which takes place at Met Lounge and Ballroom from 8m.
On Sunday December 3, Krampus and his followers reappear on the east side of Whitby with a horse race planned for 2pm on the Abbey Headland by Cholmley House, close to Whitby Brewery.