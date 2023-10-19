Whitby's Krampus Run parade is back - here's when you can enjoy the spectacular event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Krampus Run returns on December 2 with the town's own interpretation of the centuries-old European tradition of the mythical horned creature that accompanies St Nicholas.

You can join in the fun on the Saturday (Dec 2) at the Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street, where Krampus appears around noon.

The Krampus Parade – which always makes for a stunning spectacle – starts at 3.30pm from the Bandstand and ends at the Whalebones at 5pm.

The 8th Whitby Krampus run started from the historic Whitby Bandstand followed by a slow walk along the road up towards the whalebone arch.

Afterwards, there are fire dancers and drummers at Dock End.

The finale of the day is the Charity Krampus Ball which takes place at Met Lounge and Ballroom from 8m.