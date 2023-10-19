News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Whitby's Krampus Run parade is back - here's when you can enjoy the spectacular event

Get ready for an alternative celebration of ancient folklore, when the ever-popular Krampus visits the heart of Whitby.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Krampus Run returns on December 2 with the town's own interpretation of the centuries-old European tradition of the mythical horned creature that accompanies St Nicholas.

You can join in the fun on the Saturday (Dec 2) at the Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street, where Krampus appears around noon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Krampus Parade – which always makes for a stunning spectacle – starts at 3.30pm from the Bandstand and ends at the Whalebones at 5pm.

The 8th Whitby Krampus run started from the historic Whitby Bandstand followed by a slow walk along the road up towards the whalebone arch.The 8th Whitby Krampus run started from the historic Whitby Bandstand followed by a slow walk along the road up towards the whalebone arch.
The 8th Whitby Krampus run started from the historic Whitby Bandstand followed by a slow walk along the road up towards the whalebone arch.
Most Popular

Afterwards, there are fire dancers and drummers at Dock End.

The finale of the day is the Charity Krampus Ball which takes place at Met Lounge and Ballroom from 8m.

On Sunday December 3, Krampus and his followers reappear on the east side of Whitby with a horse race planned for 2pm on the Abbey Headland by Cholmley House, close to Whitby Brewery.

Related topics:Whitby