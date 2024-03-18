Whitby's Mayfield Care Home rated by residents as one of best in Yorkshire and the Humber

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 1,406 care homes in Yorkshire and the Humber with the top 20 receiving an award from carehome.co.uk - a leading reviews guide to care homes.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of The Mayfield Care Home, said: “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the opening of The Mayfield Care Home, we look back at a time full of fun and excitement.

The team at Whitby's The Mayfield care home.

"Our goal was to provide the very best care for our residents and we have managed to do this by recruiting a top-quality team.

"We are incredibly proud of everything it has achieved and our team members are the reason we are a winner in the Top 20 carehome.co.uk awards.

"The Mayfield team is absolutely over the moon with this award!”

Natalie Gill, General Manager of The Mayfield, said: “Care is all about people, and you need a team that is passionate about looking after its residents.”

Leanne Weatherill, Assistant General Manager, added: “We believe that if we look after our team members, they will look after our residents.

“This creates an environment of kindness, respect, and an understanding that the wellbeing of our residents is our top priority.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate The Mayfield Care Home on being a Top 20 care home in Yorkshire and the Humber as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care.

“It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”