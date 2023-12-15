Whitby's Mayfield Care Home to give away 10 Christmas Hampers to 'deserving' people
Speaking on behalf of the home, Tobyn Dickinson said: “We believe everyone deserves a memorable and special holiday so we’re inviting people to help us make someone’s day!
“Every hamper is packed full of delicious goodies including a Christmas cake, mince pies, and shortbread, all made by The Mayfield Care Home’s brilliant Kitchen Team, Radfords Butcher’s chutney, cheeses, prosecco, crackers, chocolate, tea, and lots more!
“Simply nominate, and briefly tell the story of, a deserving person by emailing us at [email protected].
"It could be someone facing financial hardship, health challenges, or something else.
"Or someone who has shown deep compassion towards others this year.
"By sharing their story, you’ll be giving them a chance to win 1 of our amazing hampers!
“All hampers must be given away by Christmas so make your nomination today!”