News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Whitby's Mayfield Care Home to give away 10 Christmas Hampers to 'deserving' people

This holiday season, Whitby’s Mayfield Care Home is spreading the joy and magic of the festive season by giving away 10 Christmas Hampers
By Louise French
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:24 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:25 GMT
The Mayfield are giving away 10 Christmas Hampers to deserving peopleThe Mayfield are giving away 10 Christmas Hampers to deserving people
The Mayfield are giving away 10 Christmas Hampers to deserving people

Speaking on behalf of the home, Tobyn Dickinson said: “We believe everyone deserves a memorable and special holiday so we’re inviting people to help us make someone’s day!

“Every hamper is packed full of delicious goodies including a Christmas cake, mince pies, and shortbread, all made by The Mayfield Care Home’s brilliant Kitchen Team, Radfords Butcher’s chutney, cheeses, prosecco, crackers, chocolate, tea, and lots more!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Simply nominate, and briefly tell the story of, a deserving person by emailing us at [email protected].

Most Popular

"It could be someone facing financial hardship, health challenges, or something else.

"Or someone who has shown deep compassion towards others this year.

"By sharing their story, you’ll be giving them a chance to win 1 of our amazing hampers!

“All hampers must be given away by Christmas so make your nomination today!”

Related topics:Whitby