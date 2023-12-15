Whitby's Mayfield Care Home to give away 10 Christmas Hampers to 'deserving' people

This holiday season, Whitby’s Mayfield Care Home is spreading the joy and magic of the festive season by giving away 10 Christmas Hampers

The Mayfield are giving away 10 Christmas Hampers to deserving people

Speaking on behalf of the home, Tobyn Dickinson said: “We believe everyone deserves a memorable and special holiday so we’re inviting people to help us make someone’s day!

“Every hamper is packed full of delicious goodies including a Christmas cake, mince pies, and shortbread, all made by The Mayfield Care Home’s brilliant Kitchen Team, Radfords Butcher’s chutney, cheeses, prosecco, crackers, chocolate, tea, and lots more!

“Simply nominate, and briefly tell the story of, a deserving person by emailing us at [email protected].

"It could be someone facing financial hardship, health challenges, or something else.

"Or someone who has shown deep compassion towards others this year.

"By sharing their story, you’ll be giving them a chance to win 1 of our amazing hampers!