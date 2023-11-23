Whitby's new West Gallery choir to sing first service at St John's
The choir is led by Jenny Hill who has devised a folk service on the theme of Waiting for this service.
Formerly Rector of West Buckrose in the Diocese of York, Jenny was trained as a singer at the London College of Music.
She has sung in choirs both large and small, taught individuals, coached groups and continues to perform as a soloist.
She said: “There’s no better place to hear the human voice in song than at St John’s, with its wonderful acoustic.
"The West Gallery style of music, sometimes accompanied by instruments, is known for its tuneful harmonies and overlapping (or fuguing) melodies.
"New singers are welcome, though some sight-reading ability will be useful.”
Ring 01947 820543 for details.
The informal service, with readings and music, at 10.30am on Sunday December 10 and will continue monthly on the second Sunday of each month.