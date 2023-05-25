News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's newest street named Whalebone Lane by school pupil

A school pupil has chosen the name for a new street in Whitby, which is being created in the Eskdale View development off Green Lane, by Wharfedale Homes.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th May 2023, 10:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:47 BST

The new homes site will now feature Whalebone Lane, which was suggested by year six pupil Alfie Weatherill, following a school competition at Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre Primary School.

The name was chosen by Wharfedale Homes and then cleared through North Yorkshire Council.

Eskdale View is now being transformed into 62 new high-quality new homes, including affordable properties.

Alfie Weatherill of Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School with Matt Gibson of Wharfedale Homes.Alfie Weatherill of Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School with Matt Gibson of Wharfedale Homes.
The first few are currently on the market through Whitby estate agent Richardson and Smith.

Helen Thompson, Head of Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre C of E School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Wharfedale Homes for providing the children with such an amazing opportunity and also for their positive engagement with the school.

“The children really took their time to think about what makes our community special and created names that would be representative of the location of the housing development.

"Many of the children came up with links to local history and places of significance and this promoted lots of active discussion in the classes.

Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School pupils with Matt Gibson of Wharfedale Homes.Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School pupils with Matt Gibson of Wharfedale Homes.
"We are all looking forward to seeing the sign being unveiled and it will certainly create a memory which will last a lifetime.

"Wharfedale homes have been incredibly generous in opening their doors to the school and we are looking forward to visiting the site to learn more about the stages of construction and the real-life application of many of the subjects that we are teaching in school.”

Matt Gibson, Land and Planning Director at Wharfedale Homes, added: “Wharfedale Homes is a North Yorkshire-based housebuilder and we always try to get involved in the local communities where we are building homes.

"There were some fantastic suggestions, and I would like to congratulate Alfie for choosing the winning name.”

The first home at Eskdale View will be ready in June and will be used as a show house to demonstrate the specification and finish of the properties.

All properties are being fitted with solar panels. Nineteen of the 62 homes on the site will be affordable ones.

