Whitby's North Beach Cafe to host Whitby Guide Dog fundraising day
A Whitby Guide Dog charity fundraising day is set to take place at Whitby's North Beach Cafe on Sunday July 13.
The event, which is on from noon until 3pm, features a raffle, tombola with some great prizes donated by local businesses.
Learn more about the work the guide dogs do, along with puppy raising, sponsoring a puppy and volunteering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.