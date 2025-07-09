Whitby's North Beach Cafe to host Whitby Guide Dog fundraising day

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:06 BST
A Whitby Guide Dog charity fundraising day is set to take place at Whitby's North Beach Cafe on Sunday July 13.

The event, which is on from noon until 3pm, features a raffle, tombola with some great prizes donated by local businesses.

Learn more about the work the guide dogs do, along with puppy raising, sponsoring a puppy and volunteering.

News you can trust since 1882
