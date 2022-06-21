Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery displays Peace Rose on 40th anniversary of Falklands conflict

This Peace Rose was designed by Argentinian craftsman, Juan Carlos Pallarols, a master silversmith with more than 60 years of experience in the art of silversmithing.

It is a unique opportunity for Whitby residents and visitors to see an object from a National Collection on their own doorstep.

Chair of the Pannett Art Gallery Committee, Cllr Linda Wild, said: “We are really pleased that this fabulous sculpture is on display in the Pannett Art Gallery.

The Peace Rose.

"We are delighted that the Imperial War Museums chose Whitby, as a town twinned with Stanley in the Falklands, to exhibit this beautiful rose to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands Conflict.”

Pallarols initiated the process of forging remnants of the 1982 Falklands conflict into the Roses for Peace at his workshop in San Telmo, Buenos Aires.

Using smelted shell casings and bullets, Pallarols and his volunteers created hand-crafted roses in tribute to the men and women who lost their lives.

This repurposing of military material for artworks is an idea similar to 'trench art'.

The Peace Rose on display at Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery.

Aiming to help with the reconciliation process between Britain and Argentina, and in remembrance of the fallen, Peace Roses have been presented at key locations, including the Argentine Cemetery in Darwin, the British Cemetery in San Carlos and the Historic Dockyard Museum in Stanley.

This Peace Rose was presented to Imperial War Museums in November 2017 by the Argentine Ambassador to the UK, in the presence of a representative of Pallarols.

It is on loan from Imperial War Museums as part of the commemorations of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands Conflict.

The Peace Rose is on display until the end of July.

The gallery is open 10am to 4.30pm (last admission 4pm).