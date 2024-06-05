Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery to host 'exciting' summer exhibition - see whose work you can see

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby’s Pannett Art Gallery is planning an exciting summer exhibition celebrating four women and the connections between art and science in their work.

The exhibition, Look Closer: See The Extraordinary, which runs from July 10 to August 25, aims to encourage closer observation and understanding of scientific principles as well as demonstrating the value of creativity to science.

In showing the contribution of local creative women to scientific work, it is hoped the exhibition will inspire girls of all ages to consider careers in science, where they are currently under-represented.

Featured in the exhibition are three women who combine elements of art, craft, science and the natural world in their work.

Artist Effie Burns seaweed printing.

Effie Burns uses glass casting and gilding to create exquisite botanical sculptures of natural objects she has collected locally.

She will also be showing a series of prints of seaweed featuring a solar plate printing technique.

Dr Jane Pottas is a marine biologist specialising in seaweeds.

She contributes to the ‘algal herbarium’ (seaweed collections) at the Natural History Museum and Whitby Museum, helping to build international knowledge of local species.

Examples of work by artists Elizabeth Gaston, left and Jane Pottas.

The exhibition features cyanotype images of seaweeds she has collected.

Dr Elizabeth Gaston is a textile artist, using knit to investigate how the use of colour and light can disrupt our perception of pattern and how this may offer sustainable solutions to the textile industry.

These artists will be complemented by a range of work from Pannett Art Gallery’s Soper collection, with a close look at the naturalist and artist, Eileen Soper, who documented the plants and animals of her wild garden sanctuary and her observation of badgers in the wild contributed greatly to scientific knowledge of the animals.

Prior to the exhibition, the artist-scientists will be working with women and girls in Whitby’s community, to create further artworks to be displayed in the exhibition.

There will be activities in the gallery and in Pannett Park, plus a family-friendly workshop and a seaweed talk and cyanotype demonstration.

Seaweeds and Cyanotypes: Fun in the Sun, talk, seaweed demo and cyanotype workshop with Jane Pottas, will take place in the gallery on Saturday June 15, 10am to noon.

Places are limited - contact [email protected] to book.