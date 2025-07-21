Whitby's Pannett Park awarded 16th consecutive Green Flag

Whitby’s Pannett Park has been awarded its 16th consecutive Green Flag.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the UK and around the world.

The eight judging criteria are:

- a welcoming place

- healthy, safe and secure

- well maintained and clean

- environmental management

- biodiversity, landscape and heritage

- community involvement

- marketing

- and communication and Management.

The Green Flag Award is managed by Keep Britain Tidy.

In addition the park has also achieved the much-coveted Green Heritage Site Accreditation, one of only five in Yorkshire and Humberside, for the management of its historic features.

The accreditation is supported by Historic England.

The North Yorkshire Council gardening team were joined by the Friends of Pannett Park along with representatives of Whitby Museum, Whitby Naturalists and Pannett Art Gallery, to celebrate this achievement in a ceremony to hoist the new flag.

Since the Friends group formed it has been clear that all achievements are down to good partnership working and FPP acknowledged what a pleasure it has been working alongside the park staff.

On behalf of Whitby Town Council, who are trustees of Pannett Park, Mayor of Whitby Coun Sandra Turner expressed their appreciation of all that is being done to maintain the park as “an oasis of peace in a busy seaside resort” and retain it as the “jewel in the crown” of Whitby.

“The commitment of the wonderful Friends of Pannett Park is so much appreciated, our park wouldn’t be what it is today without all their hard work,” Coun Turner added.

“Our town is so lucky to be filled with such wonderful people across all volunteer sectors freely giving their time for the benefit of all of us.

"Well done everyone.”

Ian Smith spoke on behalf of the North Yorkshire Council (NYC) team and emphasised the importance of everyone working together to care for the park, hoping this will continue for many years.

Cllr Neil Swannick congratulated everyone on the success, on behalf of NYC, and promised his ongoing support.